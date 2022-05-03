Enhancing Capital LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of PNC traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.63. 55,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.10 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

