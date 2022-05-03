ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.11) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETR:ENI opened at €13.21 ($13.90) on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.93.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

