Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $219,633.44 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $219,633.44 and $80,591.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00233704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016268 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.96 or 0.00530587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.