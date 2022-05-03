Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $952.86 million and approximately $138.05 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,415.85 or 0.99999279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00101611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,791,706 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

