Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.41

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 146381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40.

In related news, Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,500 shares in the company, valued at C$175,000. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $36,345 over the last ninety days.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

