Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.13. 1,249,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,433. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.