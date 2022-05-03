Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 3rd (AAP, ACH, ARGX, ATG, AUY, CIB, EBKDY, EBKOF, ELUXY, FIBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 3rd:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,150 ($14.37) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,041 ($13.00).

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a buy rating. BNP Paribas currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a reduce rating to a buy rating. Cheuvreux currently has SEK 200 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 150.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $167.00 target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $260.00 price target on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $127.00.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $164.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $111.00 target price on the stock.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $702.00 price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $0.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.60.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

