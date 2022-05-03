Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.67. Erasca shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 376 shares.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,651,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,624,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

