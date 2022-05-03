Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.50) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 69,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,130. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
