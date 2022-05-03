Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.50) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 69,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,130. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

