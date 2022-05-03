Ethernity Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.07 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00100839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

