Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,062. Etsy has a twelve month low of $90.63 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.