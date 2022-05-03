Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Cap of $874,929.29

Evedo (EVED) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Evedo has a market capitalization of $874,929.29 and approximately $198,015.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,415.85 or 0.99999279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00101611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

