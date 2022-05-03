Everest Hits Market Capitalization of $21.23 Million (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Everest has a market cap of $21.23 million and $206,572.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00219939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 244.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00478094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.90 or 1.83184923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

