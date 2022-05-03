Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $88,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,234,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,660,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,062. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

