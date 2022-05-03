Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,234,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

