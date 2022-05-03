Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

