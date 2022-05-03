EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EVIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,947,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,712,055. EVIO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
