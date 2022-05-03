Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 576 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,100. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

