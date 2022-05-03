Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $38.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,051,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $941.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $940.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $988.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

