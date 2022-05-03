Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

XME traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,213. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

