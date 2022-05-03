Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in American Express by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in American Express by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,796,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. 3,007,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.