Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 35,636.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 3,225,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.