Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

