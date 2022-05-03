Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.55 on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,048,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,726,875. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $570.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

