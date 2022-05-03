Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.64% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 598,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,460. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

