Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 776,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,812. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

