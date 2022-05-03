Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.