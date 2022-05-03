ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $159,829.22 and $392.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003073 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

