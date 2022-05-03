ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.00.

ExlService stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $154.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

