eXp World (EXPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $222,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,545,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,171. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eXp World by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in eXp World by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

