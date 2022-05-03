eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of EXPI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,217. eXp World has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,171 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

