Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,900. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

