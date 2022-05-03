Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,429 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,891,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.