EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,491.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 582,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 54,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 210,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

