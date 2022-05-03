F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $240.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get F5 alerts:

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,514 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in F5 by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 107,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.