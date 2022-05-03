F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.15.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total value of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,901 shares of company stock worth $2,592,514. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.