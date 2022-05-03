Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.76 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

FN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. 241,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.