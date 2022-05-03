Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.76 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

FN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. 241,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

