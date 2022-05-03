Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NYSE FN opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

