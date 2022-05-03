Factorial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Post comprises approximately 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

NYSE POST traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.