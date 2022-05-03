Factorial Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.61. 1,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,466. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.