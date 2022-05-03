Factorial Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.
Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.61. 1,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,466. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.96%.
About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
