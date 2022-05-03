Factorial Partners LLC Buys 10,100 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 7,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,251. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

