Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 103,210 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.