Factorial Partners LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of DallasNews worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in DallasNews by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DALN stock remained flat at $$6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79. DallasNews Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 million, a PE ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is -914.29%.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

