Factorial Partners LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,022. American Express has a one year low of $149.89 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average is $176.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

