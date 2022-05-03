Factorial Partners LLC Invests $909,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

