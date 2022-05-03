Factorial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

BIIB traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $208.31. 36,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average is $229.74. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

