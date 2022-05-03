Factorial Partners LLC Sells 12,600 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

VREX traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 11,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,180. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

