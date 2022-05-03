Factorial Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

S&P Global stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.27 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

