Factorial Partners LLC Sells 67,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 901,421 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 497.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 983,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 819,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 666,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

