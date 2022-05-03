Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

